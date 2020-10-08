1/1
Raymond A. Wills
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond A. Wills

Louisville - Raymond A. Wills, 68, passed away October 6, 2020. He was born December 6, 1951 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was an Air Force Veteran and a firefighter for 10 years, also a buyer for Health and Harvest for many years, bus driver/monitor for St. Polycarp, and real estate agent. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond W. Wills and Mildred L. Wills; son, Joby Wills; sister, Catherine Fahringer. He is survived by his loving wife, Joann F. Wills; daughters Antoinette Wills and Kosia Wills; sisters, Sharon Mobley (Chuck), June Bary (Mark), and Dorlene Borho,; grandchildren; Zachary Sandmann, Anna Bowles, Mikael Wills, CJ Stilts, Chasity Bishop, Christin Wills, Olivia Wills; 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Visitation will be Friday October 9, 2020 from 12 - 8 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved