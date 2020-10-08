Raymond A. WillsLouisville - Raymond A. Wills, 68, passed away October 6, 2020. He was born December 6, 1951 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was an Air Force Veteran and a firefighter for 10 years, also a buyer for Health and Harvest for many years, bus driver/monitor for St. Polycarp, and real estate agent. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond W. Wills and Mildred L. Wills; son, Joby Wills; sister, Catherine Fahringer. He is survived by his loving wife, Joann F. Wills; daughters Antoinette Wills and Kosia Wills; sisters, Sharon Mobley (Chuck), June Bary (Mark), and Dorlene Borho,; grandchildren; Zachary Sandmann, Anna Bowles, Mikael Wills, CJ Stilts, Chasity Bishop, Christin Wills, Olivia Wills; 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Visitation will be Friday October 9, 2020 from 12 - 8 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.