Raymond Allen
Raymond Allen

Louisville - Raymond Alfred Allen, 87, died Thursday, August 21, 2020.

He was a retired supervisor for Brown Williamson Tobacco Company and member of Ninth and O Baptist Church.

He was a humble, loving and kind man who always put others before himself.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Marie Allen; and two step sons and is survived by his wife, Lillian "Leah' Allen; sons, Gene (Pam) and Dean (Ella) Allen; grandchildren, John Allen and Jessica Kratzer; and three great grandchildren.

His family thanks the caregivers at Forest Hills Commons and Louisville East Post Acute for the loving and special care given to Raymond.

His funeral is 12:30pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation is after 10am Wednesday until the time of the service.

Please consider contributions in his memory to Michael J. Fox Foundation or Ninth and O Baptist Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
