|
|
Raymond Charles Jones, Sr.
Louisville - Raymond Charles Jones, Sr., born April 16,1924 in Moonachie, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the VA Hospital/Hospice in Louisville, KY.
A veteran of WWII, he enlisted in 1942 and served bravely and loyally . He was a former Assistant Cub Scout Leader, member of the St. Stephen Martyr Men's Club, Kentucky Colonel, Teamster, trolley driver and retired from Sealtest Dairy/Kraft Foods 33 years ago. He lived a full and happy life and shared his unique sense of humor every opportunity he got.
Ray was preceded in death by his first wife Jean Savier Jones and his four brothers and sister. He is survived by many loving family members and dear friends.
A devoted and loving husband to his best friend, Diane Will Jones.
A patient and kind father to Charles Terry (Jeanie), R. Charles, Jr. (Cindy), James William (Becky), Mary Bramer, J Anthony Amshoff (Karen) and Christopher (Jennifer).
A gentle, big hearted Grandpa to Lynn Harris, Suzeann Maas, Betty Brown, Kristyn Jones, Jacob Jones, Melissa Haertzen (Clay), Alisa Gaines (Billy), Samantha Bramer (Josh Marino), Stephanie Amshoff and Keitan Charles Jones.
A goofy and fun-loving Great-Grandpa to Tim, Adam, Raiann, Memphis, Harlan, Hailey, Annabelle, Oliver Ray, Evangeline, Brandon, Kenzie and Braxton.
And he left many great friends everywhere, especially in the SSM community.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Tuesday at Bosse Funeral Home 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019