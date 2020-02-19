|
Raymond Clinton Kinney, Sr.
Louisville - Raymond Clinton Kinney, Sr., 86, of Louisville, passed away on February 19, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1933 to the late William E. Kinney and Rebecca J. Brown Kinney.
Raymond graduated from Manual High School where he played varsity football. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had been a member of Electrical Union IBEW 369 since 1952. He enjoyed his work and was proud of his accomplishments in the construction industry. He was a devoted family man who had a story for everything, but especially loved telling stories about his grandkids.
He was preceded in passing by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Barbara Kinney, and his brother Ed Kinney.
He is survived by his children, Raymond C. Kinney Jr. (Beth Steinle), Steven W. Kinney (Dana), Terry L. Kinney, and Deborah J. Tyler (Johnny); grandchildren, Paul, Kimberly, Adam, and Aden; brother, Irvin Kinney (Jean); sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Kinney; and many other extended family including nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, from 2-6 PM, at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. Raymond will be laid to rest by his wife on Monday, February 24, at 1 PM at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Raymond's honor to a pet adoption .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020