Raymond E. Engleman



Lanesville - Raymond E. Engleman, 77, of Lanesville, IN passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home.



Raymond was born on November 12, 1942 in Marengo, IN to the late Ermel and Alta Key Engleman. He is preceded in death by his sister Juanita Simler and brother Ivan Engleman.



After 30 years as a crane operator, Raymond retired from Padgett, Inc in New Albany, IN. He was a 55 year member of the Operating Engineers. Raymond had many hobbies over the years. He loved country music and was known to pick up his guitar and be able to play any song that was requested. Raymond also loved hunting, fishing and boating. After retirement, you could usually find him in his shop turning bowls for all of his family. Though he enjoyed these many activities, his favorite over the years was going to every volleyball and softball game to watch and cheer on his granddaughters, Katie and Alex.



Raymond is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Crecelius Engleman, his son Michael Engleman (Grace Anne) of Georgetown, granddaughters, Kathryn Theilen (Nick) of Prospect, KY and Alexandra Wortham (Tanner) of New Albany, IN and great-grandson, Owen Wortham; sister-in-law Vivian Engleman of Mooresville, IN and brother-in-law, Ray Simler of Salem, IN.



Funeral services will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, IN. Burial will be in North Union Chapel Cemetery in Milltown, IN. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please respect the family in wearing your mask, social distance and we are not accepting food at the funeral home at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store