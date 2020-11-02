1/1
Raymond E. Loyd
1939 - 2020
Raymond E. Loyd

Louisville - Raymond Elliott Loyd 81, of Louisville passed away Sunday November 1, 2020. Raymond was born in Birmingham, AL August 20, 1939. He attended Auburn University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. At Auburn he met the love of his life Eleanor Dean Haywood Loyd, his wife of 59 years. Raymond later attended the University of Louisville where he earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

Raymond moved to Louisville where he began his career with General Electric Appliances. This opportunity allowed him to start and grow his own company Derby Industries with his business partner Lee Dornfeld, Sr.

Raymond proudly sat on the boards of Entrotech, Flair Molding and Plastics, Purcell Staffing, Mold Masters International, Brown Cancer Center, Auburn University Board of Engineering, and the University of Louisville Board of Business.

Raymond received many awards including the Auburn University distinguished engineer award, he was inducted into the Engineering Hall of Fame by the state of Alabama, he received the President's Award from General Electric and General Electric Appliances, General Electric also awarded him with the Number One Supplier Award. Raymond had numerous patents with General Electric Air Conditioning. Raymond was honored by the University of Louisville to receive the 2019 College of Business Alumni Fellow. He was also Emeritus Member of the College of Business Board of Advisors. He most recently was selected to receive the Life Time Achievement Award from the Alumni Association of Auburn University.

He was preceded in death by his brother Leonard Alan Loyd, daughter Krista Thomas, his son Alan Loyd, and his wife Eleanor Loyd.

He is survived by his grandson Gage Loyd, granddaughter Karlee Thomas, grandson Bennett Loyd, granddaughter Ella Loyd, grandson Davis Loyd, and daughter-in-law Carrie Loyd.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 2, 2020
I am often reminded of the inspirational words and life stories that I got from him. He had a loving heart and was a great role model. I miss him already.
Cynthia Lewis
Friend
