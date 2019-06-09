Services
Raymond E. Ostertag Sr.


Raymond E. Ostertag Sr.
1931 - 2019
Raymond E. Ostertag Sr. Obituary
Raymond E. Ostertag, Sr.

Louisville - Raymond E. Ostertag, Sr, 88, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born February 5, 1931 in Louisville a son of the late William A. Ostertag and Mary D. Varble Ostertag.

Ray was a production scheduler and warehouse manager for National Distillers and Jim Beam until his retirement in 1992. He was a 1948 graduate of St. X.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Martha.

He is survived by his children, Gene, Mike and Mary Beth; step-son, Mike Fowler; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be private. He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
