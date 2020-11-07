Dr. Raymond E. Russman, DMD
Louisville - Raymond E Russman, 87 passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Raymond was born to Hyman and Sarah Russman on January 5, 1933. He graduated from Dupont Manual High School, University of Louisville, and in 1957 the University of Louisville Dental School.
In June 1957, Raymond and Carolyn Kessel were the last couple to be married at the Adath Jeshurun Synagogue in downtown Louisville. Two months later Raymond was assigned to Fort Polk in Louisiana, to serve in the US Army, for two years of duty, as Captain Russman, a base dentist. In October, Carolyn joined him in Louisiana.
In August 1959, the couple returned to Louisville and Raymond opened his first dental practice on Preston Highway. After a year he then moved to Whipps Mill for 12 years. Lastly, to Lyndon Lane for 35 years. During 50 wonderful years, Raymond did what he loved, and all of his patients loved him; particularly those who couldn't afford dental care and were given their dental work for free by "Doc Russman".
Raymond and Carolyn were married for 63 years and loved to travel, play cards and spend time with their many friends and family.
Everyone who knew Raymond loved him and loved hearing all of his numerous stories.
Left to honor his life are his wife Carolyn, his daughter Kim (John) Reinhardt, son Steven (Robin) Russman; granddaughters Jennifer (Dan) Moore and Emily Reinhardt; great-grandchildren Asher and Ellie Moore and his twin brother Sherrill Russman.
Contributions Raymond's memory to Keneseth Israel's General Fund or the charity of your choice
are appreciated.
Graveside service are at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks, covering mouth and nose are required. Funeral services will Live Stream at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/HermanMeyerSon/