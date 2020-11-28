1/1
Raymond Edwin Lanham Jr.
Raymond Edwin Lanham, Jr.

Louisville - Raymond Edwin Lanham, Jr., 73, entered into rest on Tuesday November 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Raymond and Juanita Lanham, Jr.; Brothers, Adrain and Wilson Griffin; He was a Master Plumber and Pipefitter with Rouck Plumbing Company with 40 years of service. He is survived by his Daughters, Monique Lanham (Jeffery) and Penny Espinosa (Frank); Sisters, Jackie Wright, Elizabeth Dickerson, Rachel Hampton, Carlotta Allen; Brother, Glen Roby; Grandchildren, Amber, Trey, Jacob, Lindsay; Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jameson; His Services will be Private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude; Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is entrusted to handle his arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
