Raymond Francis King
New Albany - Raymond Francis King, 85, surrounded by his family went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1933 to his father, James Robert "Jumping Jim" King and mother, Roberta Lois Fink King. Ray worked as a chemist at National Distillers where he met his future wife Dolores Elizabeth Casey. Ray married his "Honey" Dolores on October 29, 1960. Ray and Dolores spent 58 years together. He was a member of the American Legion and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany. Ray was a man that loved and impacted his family and those who had the opportunity of meeting him. Preceded in death by: parents; brothers Robert and Ralph; grandson - Charles Edward Fischbach, IV. Survivors: wife - Dolores; son - Richard Glen King; daughters - Lisa Rae King Burns, Rhonda King Fischbach; sister - Helen Swearingen; grandchildren - Shelli Rae Sutton, Brianna Rae Burns, Kameron Scott Burns and Candis Rae Wilkerson; great grandchildren - Brenton Michael Landrum, Madison Michelle Landrum, Ashley Elaine Sutton, Devony Rae Wilkerson and Jacob Alyn Fischbach and beloved dog - Barney. Visitation: 11 am - 7 pm Tuesday and 12 - 1 pm Wednesday at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home. Funeral: 1 pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Graceland Memorial Park. Expressions: Salvation Army.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019