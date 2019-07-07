Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church
4033 Vermont Avenue
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church
4033 Vermont Avenue
1936 - 2019
Louisville - Raymond French, 83 of Louisville passed peacefully July 5, 2019 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He retired from the U.S.Army as a Staff Sergeant. Raymond was born March 27, 1936 in Athens Alabama to the late John T. and Lucy Mae French. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Lynn French Gibson and siblings Jesse, George, Johnny, Edward, Van, Gene and Alyce Faye.He is survived by his children Jaqueline French Cooper, Ramona Diane French, David (Patricia), Peter and Markham French; sisters Betty, Ethel, Dorothy (Kenneth), Jean, Margie (Larry), and Wanda; brothers Reverend Thomas Henry (Virginia), Anthony (Mary Ruth), Douglas, Robert and Ronnie; 13 grandchildren and a host of great-grand children and great-great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4033 Vermont Avenue, with visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday at the church. Reverend Alyce French Johnson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. G.C. Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 7 to July 10, 2019
