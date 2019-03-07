Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Branham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Gene Branham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Gene Branham Obituary
Raymond Gene Branham

Mt. Washington - Raymond Gene Branham, 88, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Gene was a retired employee of Armour Foods, a member of Salt River Masonic Lodge #180, and Bethany Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, fishing, and playing music.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colleen Branham.

Gene is survived by one daughter, Paula Feather (Tim); four sons, Michael (Carla), Robin (Diann), David (Sue), and Tracy Branham; his sister-in-law, Pauline Crenshaw; along with 11 Grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now