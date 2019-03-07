|
Raymond Gene Branham
Mt. Washington - Raymond Gene Branham, 88, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Gene was a retired employee of Armour Foods, a member of Salt River Masonic Lodge #180, and Bethany Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, fishing, and playing music.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colleen Branham.
Gene is survived by one daughter, Paula Feather (Tim); four sons, Michael (Carla), Robin (Diann), David (Sue), and Tracy Branham; his sister-in-law, Pauline Crenshaw; along with 11 Grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial gifts are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019