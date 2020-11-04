1/1
Raymond Graham
1940 - 2020
Raymond Graham

Louisville - Raymond L. Graham, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Raymond was a christian, he was very proud to serve his country in the Army. He also loved hunting and golfing. He was always thinking and praying for everyone who needed it. He was an avid sports fan and most of all he loved UofL.

He was born on July 13, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to Charles and Ida (Snawder) Graham. He is preceded in death by his Father, Charles C. Graham, Mother, Ida Mae Graham, and Sister, Jeanette Carolyn Hicks.

Raymond is survived by his loving Children, Caroline J. (Matt) Hinrichs, Stuart R. Graham, Joseph B. Graham, and Jeanette Graham (Mark) Dendekker: Grandchildren, Christina Anthony, Claire Dendekker, Eli Dendekker, Logan Colyer, Brothers, Robert (Bob) Graham, and Donald Graham. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends to cherish his memory.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Celebration of Life Service will be at 12:30 pm on Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Raymond's memory be made to.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
NOV
9
Service
12:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
