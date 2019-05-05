|
|
Raymond H. Bunch
Louisville - 67, passed away on April 17th, 2019, He is survived by his daughter, Lauren, nieces and nephews, and one grand niece.
Ray was a life-long Louisvillian and an ardent fan of U of L athletics. While a student at St. Xavier's, he developed an enduring passion for music. Ray was an accomplished player of both the guitar and the bass guitar, and was a member of several local bands. He met the love of his life, Alex McVeety (who predeceased him), through the Louisville music scene, and the two would go on to perform music together in the Fat City Band and Back Streets.
Ray will be dearly missed by his family and friends. We will miss his incredible sense of humor, his passion for music and art, and his strength.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 2233 Woodbourne Ave. in Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019