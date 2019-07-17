|
|
Dr. Raymond Hagan Johnson
Louisville - Dr. Raymond Hagan Johnson, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday evening, July 15, 2019.
A graduate of U of L Medical School, Ray practiced medicine in Middletown for more than 40 years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time on the golf course every week with his golfing friends.
As a proud alumnus of Bellarmine University, Ray loved Bellarmine Knights basketball, attending all their home games and many team practice sessions.
Ray was the beloved husband of Cheryl; loving father of his daughter, Megan and his son, Seth; loving brother and brother-in-law to Eileen and Don Hennessey and John and Gail Johnson.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday July, 18, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the University of Louisville Hospital, Oncology Unit or First Tee (www.thefirstteelouisville.org)
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019