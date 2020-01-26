|
|
Raymond "Pappy" Hawkins
Louisville - Raymond "Pappy" Hawkins
Louisville-83, passed away January 25, 2020 at Norton Pavillion. He was born in Louisville on June 25th, 1936, to the late Alvin G. and Elsie Viola Hawkins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Dorothy Mae, Mary Lee, Betty Jean, and Robert. He is survived by his children Deanna Decker, Brian Hawkins (Kelly), Keith Hawkins, Todd Hawkins (Lauren) and his brother Alvin "Sonny" Hawkins. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.
Pappy was a graduate of Male High School. He worked in the plumbing and mechanical contracting business for Roark Mechanical Contractors for over 30 years, and was a member of Plumbers Local 107.
He enjoyed gol?ng and spent many a "19th hole" at Greenwood liquors where he made his closest friends.
Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road on Monday, January 27 from 5-8 p.m., and Tuesday January 28 from 2-8 p.m. A funeral service will be at Ratterman & Sons on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m., with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of ?owers, if you choose, make donations to The Haven Ministries, 2415 Portland Avenue, Louisville, KY 40212.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020