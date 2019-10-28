Services
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church
2931 Pindell Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church
2931 Pindell Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Cemetery
Howardstown, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond O'Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Henry "Ray" O'Daniel


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Henry "Ray" O'Daniel Obituary
Raymond Henry "Ray" O'Daniel

Louisville - 93, of Louisville, formerly of Howardstown, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home.

Ray was born January 31, 1926 to the late J. Tom and M. Louise Hourigan O'Daniel, of St. Mary's, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings; Gerald, Nace, Tommy Ray, Bobby, and Linda.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Boone O'Daniel; his children; Karen Gerstle (Pat), Carmelita Leonard (Tom), Raymond (Ann), and Roland (Tami) O'Daniel; two brothers, Bernie (Rita) and Eddie (Carolyn) O'Daniel; two sisters, Rita Ann Beaven and Peggy Jenkins; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Alexander, Casey Gerstle, Chelsea Mack, Jamie and Jeremiah Johnson, and Corey, Ryan, Jaquelynn, Tayler, Alexandria, and Kearstin O'Daniel; eleven great-grandchildren, Raegan, Avery, Conner, Elliott, Jake, Kitty, Jase, Rylie, Bella, Xavier, and Declan; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Ave., Louisville, KY with burial to follow at 3 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Howardstown. Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven and from 9:45-10:45 Wednesday at the church. Ray will then be able to look over his farm and garden from his final resting place!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Crusade for Children or the Catholic Education Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.jlgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now