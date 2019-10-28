|
|
Raymond Henry "Ray" O'Daniel
Louisville - 93, of Louisville, formerly of Howardstown, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home.
Ray was born January 31, 1926 to the late J. Tom and M. Louise Hourigan O'Daniel, of St. Mary's, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings; Gerald, Nace, Tommy Ray, Bobby, and Linda.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Boone O'Daniel; his children; Karen Gerstle (Pat), Carmelita Leonard (Tom), Raymond (Ann), and Roland (Tami) O'Daniel; two brothers, Bernie (Rita) and Eddie (Carolyn) O'Daniel; two sisters, Rita Ann Beaven and Peggy Jenkins; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Alexander, Casey Gerstle, Chelsea Mack, Jamie and Jeremiah Johnson, and Corey, Ryan, Jaquelynn, Tayler, Alexandria, and Kearstin O'Daniel; eleven great-grandchildren, Raegan, Avery, Conner, Elliott, Jake, Kitty, Jase, Rylie, Bella, Xavier, and Declan; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Ave., Louisville, KY with burial to follow at 3 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Howardstown. Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven and from 9:45-10:45 Wednesday at the church. Ray will then be able to look over his farm and garden from his final resting place!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Crusade for Children or the Catholic Education Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019