Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Raymond Howard "Ricky" Hinkle


1953 - 2019
Raymond Howard "Ricky" Hinkle Obituary
Raymond "Ricky" Howard Hinkle

Pewee Valley - Raymond "Ricky" Howard Hinkle 65, son of Ruth Hinkle and the late Shirley Hinkle was born on August 23, 1953 in Pewee Valley, Ky. He departed this life on July 12, 2019.

He confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Kenwood Baptist Church under the pastoral ship Rev. J.W. Sullivan.

Raymond attended Oldham County High School where he was passionate about and participated in the Civil Air Patrol and the Oldham County wrestling team. After graduating, Raymond pursued his education and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Broadcasting. While at Eastern Kentucky University Raymond pledged and became a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Upon his graduation he served in the U.S. Navy and thereafter held various positions with different companies. Raymond was adventurous, loved life and never met a stranger.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Scott Hinkle and Samuel Lee Hinkle. Raymond is survived by his mother Ruth Hinkle, his siblings, Shirley Edward (Dona) Hinkle, Angela (Terry) Roberts, Darlene (Wayne) Elzy, Rodney (Cheryl) Hinkle along with one sister-in-law, Elaine Hinkle, one aunt, Betty Mae Allen, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with burial to follow at Pewee East Cemetery in Pewee Valley.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Necomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
