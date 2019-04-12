Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Resources
Raymond J. Fabel Sr. Obituary
Raymond J. Fabel, Sr.

Clarksville - Raymond J. Fabel, Sr., 77, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born June 7, 1941 in Louisville KY to the late Jesse Lee and Helen Agnes (Cissell) Fabel. Raymond was a millwright and retired from International Harvester/Navistar. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, D.J. Borden.

Raymond loved the river. He liked to golf at camp, ride his moped, play cards, watch western/cowboy movies, casinos, and taking vacations. But most of all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy (Napier) Fabel; children, Joey Fabel, Gina Borden, and Todd Fabel; grandchildren, Jimmy, Tabbatha (James) and Jon Fabel, Kristin Bary, and Raymond Borden (Claire); great grandchildren, Coty, Caley, Cole, Macy, Mackenzie, Emery, Madden, Penelope, Rylee, and Avery; siblings, Jim Fabel, Betty Kennedy, Wanda Holloway, Brenda Harris, and Laura Jean Corbett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be 11 am ~ 2 pm Sunday followed by a Memorial Service at 2 pm in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany IN. He will be interred privately in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
