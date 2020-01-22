|
Raymond J. Karrer
Louisville - Raymond J. Karrer, 80, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Raymond was born in Louisville to the late, Frank and Emma Karrer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and dedicated Hillerich and Bradsby Co. employee, serving the company for more than 30 years before retiring as an assembler. He was known most for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Doug Karrer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Madonna; children, Paula (David) Derringer, Glen (Dawn) Karrer, and Kevin Karrer; grandchildren, Davey, Shane (Taylor), Sydney (Keith), Ian, Max, Colin, and Landon; and great granddaughters, Savannah and Parker.
Visitation for Raymond will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. He will be laid to rest with a private graveside burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be made at
www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020