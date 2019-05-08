Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Raymond Joseph Kress Obituary
Raymond Joseph Kress

Louisville - 99, born March 21, 1920 passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was the son of Ned and Mayme Kress.

He was a former employee of the old Mengel Co. for 28 years and a retired employee of Honeywell Inc.

A Louisville native, he attended and graduated from St. Columba Grade School, Louisville Male HS and St. Helena Commercial College.

Ray was a member of the old Embeco Club and Ekco Club. He was active in the local industrial sports leagues. His proud achievement was making an award for the 7-10 split in bowling. He was a member of the Robbens Roost Senior Skaters, the Green River Archeology Society, the Kentucky Colonels,the Male High 50 Year Club and St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Catherine, parents and brothers, Irvin and Maurice Kress.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Metzmeier (Charles).

His celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
