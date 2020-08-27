1/1
Raymond Joseph "Ray" Steier
Raymond Joseph "Ray" Steier

Louisville - Raymond Joseph "Ray" Steier passed away in his sleep Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Ray grew up in Hikes Point where he loved his St. Martha Community. Ray was a track star, great football player for the Shamrocks, and an exceptional friend to his classmates. He went to St. Xavier to follow in his Grandfathers' (1921) and Fathers (1948) footsteps, to become a third generation St. X graduate, where he was a solid student and respective athlete for the Tigers.

Ray worked his way through Bellarmine University to earn his bachelor degree, which was something he cherished every day. Ray started a career in retail management before he sustained a brain injury in his early 20's that was a family challenge, but Ray found purpose despite the long-term illness. Despite the untimely and devastating set back, Ray persevered with a positive outlook, great love of the Lord, and enjoyed life every chance he got. He loved classic rock and was a historian of the rock 'n roll history and was the life of the party everywhere he went. He had a huge heart, loved everyone, and had no enemies because he knew every day was a gift first and foremost.

Ray lived at Signature of South Louisville for the past 6 years and had a team of amazing care givers around him every day. Ray would bring joy to everyone he touched. The entire family wants to thank the team at Signature of South Louisville for the love and care he received 24 hours a day.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer J. and Mary Louise Steier.

He is survived by his sister, Julie Steier; brother, Joe Steier; and four nieces and nephews, Joseph (21), Jacqueline (18), Luke (15), and Ava (14) that loved him dearly.

Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Signature Compassion Fund. Memories of Ray and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
