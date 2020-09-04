Raymond Patrick Dant



Raymond Patrick Dant, 89, entered into eternal life on Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Ray graduated from Flaget High School, Bellarmine University, and received his Masters in Education from the University of Louisville. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and taught high school math for 34 years, beginning his teaching career at Flaget High School and retiring from the Jefferson County Public Schools.



Ray had many notable and wonderful traits, including a much-appreciated sense of humor, but above all, he was a man of great faith who loved his family.



Ray is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Snyder Dant; children Laura, Steve (Melissa), Lynne, and Mike; grandchildren Emma, Audrey, Claire, Kat, and Piper; sister Estelle Ubben, sister-in-law Ann Dant, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Estelle Bowling Dant and William Washington Dant, brothers Wallace, Bill, Joe, Carroll, and Hank, and sisters Dorothy Stuempel, Martha Biven, and Ann DiBenedetto.



The family would like to thank Ray's Hospice Team for their care, concern, and compassion.



A celebration of Ray's life will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 12:00 noon, with visitation in the church immediately beforehand at 11:00 am. Face masks are required for all attendees. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, flowers are not permitted at the church viewing or service. The family asks that expressions of sympathy in honor of Ray go to Mass of the Air, Crusade for Children, or Hosparus of Louisville.



A gathering in Ray's honor will be held at a later date when social distancing is not necessary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store