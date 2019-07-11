Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Raymond Paul Hayes Jr. Obituary
Raymond Paul Hayes, Jr.

Louisville - Ray Hayes, 65, born on June 5, 1954, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was a committed social worker for many years. His life was dedicated to helping family, friends, and clients.

Ray loved all music (except opera and broadway), nature, gardening, and the stars. He was passionate about horse racing and was an avid U of L Cards fan.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Hayes; children, Jackson Adam Hayes, Julia Skye Hayes; siblings, Judy Rankin (Dip), Rick Hayes, Debbie Emily (Steve); Patricia's parents, Karl and Mary Monnier; sister-in-law, Karen Balcerak (Bob); brother-in-law, David Monnier; and his loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in passing by his mother, Nancy Patricia Hayes, and his nephew, Richard Rankin.

Ray was a devoted and loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, from 4 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. He will be placed to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery privately.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
