Raymond Phillip Laib, III
Louisville - Raymond Phillip Laib III, passed away peacefully at his home on November 2, 2019 at the age of 64, after a long illness. He lived most of his life in Louisville but traveled extensively for his work as a CAD engineer. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1973 and attended classes at UK and U of L. He received his CAD degree in 1991 from Louisville Technical Institute. He worked at various engineering companies throughout his life including Diversified Engineering, Alliant, Schneider Electric and Siemens Rail Transit Systems. Immediately after 9/11, he worked to bring back online the automation control systems for the NYC subway station near the fallen World Trade Center.
In his final month of life, he was befriended by long-time friend, Barbara Brown, who helped care for him and provided companionship as his illness progressed. Hosparus and Home Instead also provided care in his final weeks. Ray will be remembered as a gentle, kind soul whose easy manner and quick wit left all he touched feeling better for having known him. He left behind several good work friends and several devoted cousins who visited him faithfully during his last month of life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond P. Laib, Jr. and his mother, Helen M. Kort. He is survived by his sister, Karen Raff (Gilbert Raff); his niece, Marika Raff; and his nephews, Adam and Evan Raff.
A graveside service for his inurnment in the Laib family plot will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Please meet at Cave Hill Cemetery - Broadway entrance at 12:45 p.m. We will be directed by Herman Meyer and Son, Inc., to the gravesite. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Ray's sister, Karen Raff, of Michigan at [email protected] or mailed to 4258 Windmill Farms, Milford, MI 48380. Donations in Ray's memory are appreciated to Hosparus Health of Louisville or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019