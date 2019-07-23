|
|
Raymond Price
Louisville - Raymond Franklin "Frankie" Price son of the late Raymond S. and Artie Mae Price died Monday July 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He retired from Brown Forman. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Anna Mae. He leaves to cherish his memory his children Patricia Pearson (Herb) and Larry Price (Maryanne), 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many friends and neighbors who were important to him especially LaVern Wingfield. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Brown Cancer Center and Hosparus for their excellent care. His funeral mass will be 12 pm Thursday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church 5431 Johnsontown Road. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. Cremation to follow church service. In lieu of flowers the family ask expressions be made in his honor to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019