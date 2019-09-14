Services
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond T. Wagner Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond T. Wagner Jr. Obituary
Raymond T. Wagner Jr.

Bardstown - Raymond T. Wagner Jr., 81, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 at his daughter's residence. He was born March 12, 1938 in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Kettler Wagner; and parents, Raymond T. and Mary Walter Wagner.

He is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Chuck) Saul of Bardstown; son, Jeff (Robin) Wagner of McKinney, Texas; and two grandchildren, Rayanna (Simon) Saul and Lilianna Saul.

His visitation will be 6 - 8 pm Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Barlow Funeral Home, with a private burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now