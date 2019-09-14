|
|
Raymond T. Wagner Jr.
Bardstown - Raymond T. Wagner Jr., 81, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 at his daughter's residence. He was born March 12, 1938 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Kettler Wagner; and parents, Raymond T. and Mary Walter Wagner.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Chuck) Saul of Bardstown; son, Jeff (Robin) Wagner of McKinney, Texas; and two grandchildren, Rayanna (Simon) Saul and Lilianna Saul.
His visitation will be 6 - 8 pm Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Barlow Funeral Home, with a private burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019