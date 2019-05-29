|
|
Raymond Thomas Callender Sr.
Louisville - 80, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
He was a member of Green Castle Baptist Church, and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Callender; children, Michelle Williams (Gary), Raymond Callender Jr.(Carla), and Nicole Callender (Adam Womelsdorf); siblings, Elizabeth Amory, Robert Callender, and Philippa Callender (Richard Droke); 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10:30am -12pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Green Castle Baptist Church, 4970 Murphy Lane, with the funeral service to follow at noon, entombment in Resthaven Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019