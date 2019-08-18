|
Raymonda Elizabeth (Mackison) Tayse
Louisville - 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Louisville, KY, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Borden, IN, on November 17, 1925, and grew up in Louisville, KY. A 1944 graduate of Shawnee High School, she then studied at Sullivan Business College. She was a switchboard operator for over 50 years at Bell South, General Electric, and The Courier Journal.
Raymonda was an adventurous, creative, and hard-working woman of many interests and talents. She was a pilot, earning her license in 1945, intent on becoming a member of the WWII Women Airforce Service Pilots. Though the organization was dissolved before she could join, she continued to fly for many years after. She was an accomplished seamstress and handicrafter, as well as an active member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, FL. She was a woman of great faith and surely celebrates now in her heavenly bliss, by the Lord's side.
Raymonda was driven by a generous and loving nature, sharing her time, love, sewing and embroidery skills, and her faith, always striving to fill a need in the lives of those around her. She helped raise her grandchildren and always offered an ear to listen and a shoulder to comfort. A wonderful storyteller, Raymonda captivated with tales of survival and romance, the adventures of an eventful and well-lived life, full of narrow escapes, triumphant landings, and a strong woman following her heart, wherever it might lead her.
To know Raymonda was to love Raymonda. She was eternally positive, a one-of-a-kind spirit who brought joy and love and laughter wherever she went. She was a devoted and beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her zest for life and talent for facing its challenges head-on, for living life to its brimming fullest, made her a role model for so many. And while she is now deeply missed, the indelible impact she had on countless lives will undoubtedly keep her bright light shining.
Raymonda was preceded in death by her father Raymond Earl Mackison, who died before she was born; her grandparents Elmer "Granddaddy" and Bessie "Mother" (Fisher) Mackison, who helped raise her in her father's absence; and her mother Charlene E. (Harmon) Mackison; her former spouse and father of their children, William Cordell Tayse; and her grandson Anthony Videtto. She is survived by her son, Steven Scott Tayse and his wife Beverly (Bierbaum); daughter, Valerie Lynn (Tayse) Videtto and her husband David; son, Jeffrey Cordell Tayse and his former wife Jill (Caraway); 5 granddaughters, Michelle Simpson, Allison Manning (Thomas), Keli Videtto, Aubrey Videtto (Todd Baxter), and Taylor Tayse; 5 grandsons, Steven Tayse, Jr. (Jill (Rogers)), Michael Lewis, Tyler Tayse, Trevor Tayse, and Travis Tayse; 10 great-grandchildren, Harrison, Carter, Abigail, Daniel, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Thomas, Mercedes, Hayden, and Troy; and numerous friends.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Raymonda touched are invited to the chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, for 11amvisitation, followed by a memorial service at noon with a reception following.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019