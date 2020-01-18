|
Reatha Darlene Washer
Louisville - Darlene Washer, 67, of Louisville passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Darlene was born November 29, 1952, a daughter of the late John and Palvena Neese. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cassie Cravens.
Left to cherish her memory, is the love of her life, Paul "Griz" Twyman; his children Melissa, Erica and Tylor Twyman; her grandson Zachary Twyman; two sisters Geraldine Wardrip and Charlene Paschal; her brother Gary Neese (Kelly); several nieces, nephews and many friends all of whom she adored.
Darlene wished to be cremated with interment at Louisville Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020