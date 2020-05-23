Reba Deckard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reba Deckard

LOUISVILLE - Reba (Basham) Deckard, 82, of Louisville passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Atria Blankenbaker Assisted Living.

Reba was a native of Breckenridge County, KY., a member of Southeast Christian Church and had retired as a teacher from the Bullitt County School System.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Earles Deckard; parents, Joe and Lucy Pearl Basham.

Survivors include her two children, Sheila Urquhart (Richard) and David E. Deckard (Veronica); three grandchildren, Rikki Urquhart, Emily Deckard and Olivia Deckard.

The Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial gifts to Baptist Health Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved