Reba Deckard
LOUISVILLE - Reba (Basham) Deckard, 82, of Louisville passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Atria Blankenbaker Assisted Living.
Reba was a native of Breckenridge County, KY., a member of Southeast Christian Church and had retired as a teacher from the Bullitt County School System.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Earles Deckard; parents, Joe and Lucy Pearl Basham.
Survivors include her two children, Sheila Urquhart (Richard) and David E. Deckard (Veronica); three grandchildren, Rikki Urquhart, Emily Deckard and Olivia Deckard.
The Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial gifts to Baptist Health Foundation.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 27, 2020.