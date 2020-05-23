Reba DeckardLOUISVILLE - Reba (Basham) Deckard, 82, of Louisville passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Atria Blankenbaker Assisted Living.Reba was a native of Breckenridge County, KY., a member of Southeast Christian Church and had retired as a teacher from the Bullitt County School System.She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Earles Deckard; parents, Joe and Lucy Pearl Basham.Survivors include her two children, Sheila Urquhart (Richard) and David E. Deckard (Veronica); three grandchildren, Rikki Urquhart, Emily Deckard and Olivia Deckard.The Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. has been entrusted with her arrangements.Memorial gifts to Baptist Health Foundation.