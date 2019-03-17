Services
Neptune Society- Kentucky
708 Lyndon Lane
Louisville, KY 40222
(502) 423-3837
Rebecca Bernard
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southeast Christian Church, Blakenbaker Campus
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Southeast Christian Church, Blakenbaker Campus
Rebecca A. Bernard Obituary
Rebecca A. Bernard

Louisville - 3/28/1952 - 3/6/2019 Rebecca Bernard, 66, entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Rebecca was a member of Southeast Christian Church and a Merchandise Buyer for Bacon's Department Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter August Horneman Jr. and Ann Horneman Embry (Slack).

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughters, Sacha Nicole Bernard and Sarah Ashley Bernard; grandchildren, Stephen Gabriel Bernard, Elizabeth Agnew, Ethan Lyngstad, Jupiter, Juliette, Marlena and Galileo Clancy; siblings, Carl (Becky), Frank (Jonnie) and Russell (Linda) Horneman and Rachel Park (Rick); and former spouse, Stephen Bernard.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 23rd at 12pm at Southeast Christian Church, Blakenbaker Campus. Family will receive visitors from 10am until time of service. All floral deliveries should be directed to the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
