Rebecca Ann (Valentour) Earls
New Albany - Rebecca Ann "Becky" (Valentour) Earls, 71, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Becky was a member of the Charlestown Road Southern Baptist Church and liked walking, biking, traveling, and shopping.
She was born on April 21, 1948 in Battletown, Kentucky to the late Delbert Valentour and O. Louise (Hockman) Peters.
Becky is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Thomas Earls; daughter, Angela (Shane Proffitt) Lawson; grandchildren, Hunter and Hannah Lawson; sister, Debbie (Mike) Valentour-Huff; 1 nephew; 3 nieces; 3 brothers-in-law; 3 sisters-in-law; and her beloved companion, Daisy.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The family requests that contributions in Becky's memory be made to the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019