|
|
Rebecca Brent
Louisville - 82, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
She retired from Ford Motor Co. and was preceded in death by her son Glenn Brent.
She is survived by her sons, Rickey (Sheila) and Anthony Brent; siblings, Helen Rucker, Myrs Dixon and Hattie Hooper; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Sat., June 29, 2019 at West Broadway Church of Christ, 3921 W. Broadway, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
