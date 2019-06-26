Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Broadway Church of Christ
3921 W. Broadway
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
West Broadway Church of Christ
3921 W. Broadway
Rebecca Brent

Louisville - 82, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

She retired from Ford Motor Co. and was preceded in death by her son Glenn Brent.

She is survived by her sons, Rickey (Sheila) and Anthony Brent; siblings, Helen Rucker, Myrs Dixon and Hattie Hooper; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Sat., June 29, 2019 at West Broadway Church of Christ, 3921 W. Broadway, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019
