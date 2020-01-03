Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Rebecca "Becky" Callahan

Rebecca "Becky" Callahan Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Callahan

Louisville - Rebecca "Becky" L. Callahan, 63 passed away January 1, 2020. Becky retired from the FBI after 35 years of service. She was a member of the Gilda Club and an avid Red Skins and UofL fan.

Becky was preceded in death by her father Donnie Smith, brother Anthony W. Smith and brother's-in-law Eddie Horn and Ken Callahan.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years Michael Callahan, daughter Jessica Callahan, mother Betty Smith, siblings Cathy Horn, J.J. and Rick Smith and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her dear pets Shorty and JuJu.

A service to honor the life of Becky will be held Tuesday, January 7th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, January 6th from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
