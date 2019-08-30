|
Rebecca DeLoach Eades
Louisville - Rebecca passed away peacefully following an illness. She was a graduate of Mercer University and Spalding University and was devoted to education. Rebecca was a retired Primary School teacher, having taught in Kentucky and Georgia. She was extremely well read, a lover of history and music, an avid Bridge player, and world traveler.
Rebecca was married to the late Deward Eades and is survived by their children, Robert DeLoach, Enid Redman (Graham), Jonathan DeLoach (Rebecca), Brian Loessl (Sheri) and Kay DeLoach; grandchildren, Tiffany Redman, Nathalie DeLoach, Connor Loessl and Briggs DeLoach. Neighbors, Andrew Gentile and Michael Storm, helped her enormously in her later years and she voiced her admiration and appreciation of them.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019