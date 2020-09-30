1/1
Rebecca Ellen (Nix) Wathen
Rebecca Ellen (Nix) Wathen

LOUISVILLE - Rebecca Ellen (Nix) Wathen, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

She was a member of Ralph Ave. Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her parents, George & Mary Jackson; husband, Joseph Byron Wathen; five sons, Jimmy, Robert Stayton, William, Terry & Michael Alexander.

Survivors include, Ted Alexander, Kenny Alexander & George (Denise) Alexander; sister, Cecilia Kessinger (Tom); brother, Raymond Nix (Shirley); lots of loving grandchildren & great grandchildren.

The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with her arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
