Rebecca Ellen (Nix) Wathen
LOUISVILLE - Rebecca Ellen (Nix) Wathen, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
She was a member of Ralph Ave. Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her parents, George & Mary Jackson; husband, Joseph Byron Wathen; five sons, Jimmy, Robert Stayton, William, Terry & Michael Alexander.
Survivors include, Ted Alexander, Kenny Alexander & George (Denise) Alexander; sister, Cecilia Kessinger (Tom); brother, Raymond Nix (Shirley); lots of loving grandchildren & great grandchildren.
