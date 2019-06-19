|
Rebecca Heckler
Louisville - Rebecca Heckler went to God on June 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Rebecca worked most of her life starting in her father's peach farm store where she fell in love with business. She worked in Memphis, managing a local record store, 'Wink's Wax Works", Tandy Company where she honed her love of color and cloth, always maintaining perfection in her appearance. State Government in the Communications, Treasurer and Transportation offices. Preceded in death by parents, Felix Lewis Hammock and Rebecca S. Smith Hammock, one sister and four brothers. She is survived by one brother, Ed Hammock, nephews; Raymond Leslie Hammock, W. Randall Hammock (Kathy), C. Stuart Hammock (Paula), niece, Audrey Elaine Jackson (Bob), along with several other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and innumerable friends.
There will not be a service per Rebecca's directions. Rebecca had a gala celebrating her 90th Birthday as her last hoorah.
Full obituary at Pearsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019