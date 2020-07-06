1/1
Rebecca Jo Thomas
1967 - 2020
Rebecca Jo Thomas

Louisville - Rebecca Jo Thomas (Nee Burgin) age 52 entered eternal life 3 July, 2020. Becky was born 21 October, 1967 to Paul E. Burgin and Barbara Louise (Barnett) Jageman. In spite of several health setbacks from an early age, Becky lived life to the fullest and her strength and determination to overcome multiple surgeries was an inspiration to all whose lives she touched. Becky's early life was lived in multiple locations due to various career relocations with her mother and step-father George J. Jageman Jr. Becky lived in Morehead, Ky; Mt. Vernon, IN; Greenwood, IN; Dayton, OH; and Louisville, KY.

She graduated Fairborn H.S. in Fairborn, OH in 1987 and made many friends throughout her travels and healthcare. She married and moved to Syracuse, NY in 1997 and fulfilled her dream of raising her three step-children. She worked in healthcare management for Dr. Geeta Roy over 20 years. Becky married Kurt Thomas in 2016, gaining another cherished step-daughter, and resided in Rochester, NY before moving back to Louisville, KY in 2017.

Wherever Becky traveled in her life, she left an endearing impact on her family and friends. Although her life was marked by numerous and severe medical challenges as a result of lifelong kidney dysfunction, Becky never ceased to spread joy and laughter as she loved so dearly. She never gave in and always rallied with courage.

Becky is survived by her loving husband, Kurt Thomas; Parents Paul E. Burgin (Mary), Barbara L. Jageman and George J. Jageman Jr; Children Jillian Stach (Justin), Michelle Harris, Thomas Harris (Gina), and Moriah Thomas (fiance Darren Pollen); Grandchildren Kennedy and Landon Stach; Siblings Paula Williams (Darwin), George J. Jageman III (Wendy), Jonathan Jageman, and Gretchen Hartzler (Ryan); And Nieces and Nephews Symone and Blaise Williams, George R. and Gabriel Jageman and Reid and Adalyn Hartzler.

A private memorial service will take place Saturday, July 11th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home for immediate family only. The family requests that you join on Facebook for a live service at 3pm on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the funeral home so that gifts and floral arrangements can be displayed for the family.

Please visit www.archlheadyresthaven.com to leave online condolences and for guidance on live streaming the service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
Facebook for a live service
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
