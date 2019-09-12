Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
5803 Timber Ridge Road
Prospect, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Gebhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Lynn (Lehn) Gebhart


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rebecca Lynn (Lehn) Gebhart Obituary
Rebecca Lynn Gebhart (Lehn)

Louisville - passed away on September 11, 2019 at Jewish Hospital surrounded by her family.

Becky was born November 30, 1956. She was the daughter of Dr. Frank W. Lehn and Laetitia Lehn, both preceded her in death, as did her brother, Frank Lehn, Jr.

She is survived by her husband Ron Gebhart, her children, Kimberly Carney (Kevin), Kathrine Gerlach (Joel), and Kirk Williams (Theresa). She is also survived by her siblings Debbie Williams, Nancy Lehn, and Michael Lehn (Jennifer). She is survived by her grandchildren Kameron, Amelia, Andrew, Morgan, Olivia, and Milo. In addition to family, she is survived by her very dear friend Michelle.

Becky graduated from Spencerian College in fashion design, also attended Northwood Institute, (French Lick), and did modeling. Becky lived in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Newcomer will handle the arrangements and she has chosen to be cremated.

Please join us for a celebration of her life, Saturday at 12:00 pm, September 14, 2019, 5803 Timber Ridge Road, Prospect, KY 40059.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now