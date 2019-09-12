|
|
Rebecca Lynn Gebhart (Lehn)
Louisville - passed away on September 11, 2019 at Jewish Hospital surrounded by her family.
Becky was born November 30, 1956. She was the daughter of Dr. Frank W. Lehn and Laetitia Lehn, both preceded her in death, as did her brother, Frank Lehn, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Ron Gebhart, her children, Kimberly Carney (Kevin), Kathrine Gerlach (Joel), and Kirk Williams (Theresa). She is also survived by her siblings Debbie Williams, Nancy Lehn, and Michael Lehn (Jennifer). She is survived by her grandchildren Kameron, Amelia, Andrew, Morgan, Olivia, and Milo. In addition to family, she is survived by her very dear friend Michelle.
Becky graduated from Spencerian College in fashion design, also attended Northwood Institute, (French Lick), and did modeling. Becky lived in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Newcomer will handle the arrangements and she has chosen to be cremated.
Please join us for a celebration of her life, Saturday at 12:00 pm, September 14, 2019, 5803 Timber Ridge Road, Prospect, KY 40059.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019