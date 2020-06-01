Rebecca Marrow Pate
Louisville, KY - 89 of Louisville, KY passed into eternal life on May 24th, 2020. She was born on a farm near Frankfort, KY and graduated from Elkhorn High School and Georgetown College, where she met her husband of 54 years, Bill. Rebecca was a retired teacher from Cochrane Elementary School (Jeffersontown). She was a longtime member of Beechwood Baptist Church and enjoyed her family, Bible Study and music.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, William Pate, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Thompson (Gary); son, William Pate, Jr. (Tina); two granddaughters, Catelyn and Cara Pate.
Rebecca's family would like to thank all her friends and caregivers for their sincere compassion and care.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, with a service to honor the life of Rebecca to follow at 12 noon at the funeral home.
A private entombment for the family will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Beechwood Baptist Church or a charity of choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 5, 2020.