Rebecca Marrow Pate
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Marrow Pate

Louisville, KY - 89 of Louisville, KY passed into eternal life on May 24th, 2020. She was born on a farm near Frankfort, KY and graduated from Elkhorn High School and Georgetown College, where she met her husband of 54 years, Bill. Rebecca was a retired teacher from Cochrane Elementary School (Jeffersontown). She was a longtime member of Beechwood Baptist Church and enjoyed her family, Bible Study and music.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, William Pate, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Terry Thompson (Gary); son, William Pate, Jr. (Tina); two granddaughters, Catelyn and Cara Pate.

Rebecca's family would like to thank all her friends and caregivers for their sincere compassion and care.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, with a service to honor the life of Rebecca to follow at 12 noon at the funeral home.

A private entombment for the family will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Beechwood Baptist Church or a charity of choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved