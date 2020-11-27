1/1
Rebecca Mary Bratcher Knop
Rebecca Mary Bratcher Knop

Louisville - 83, passed away.

A native of Munfordville, KY., she was a property analyst with the City of Louisville Economic Development Department and a member of Shively Baptist Church. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Iris (Meredith) and Lowell Bratcher and sister, Jane Gagel. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Paul A. Knop; children, Pana Davis, Carla Goldsmith (Steven), Darrell Davis (Diane), Damon Davis (Estelle), Luann Cassell (Alan) and Korie Demuth (Andy); sister, Lowell Miller (Joe); 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.

Her services were private due to COVID-19 restrictions.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
