Rebecca Masler
Louisville - Rebecca G. Masler, 83, of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Atria Assisted Living, Elizabethtown, KY with her children by her side.
She was a beloved mother, sister, and granny. Mrs. Masler worked & retired from Naval Ordinance and United Defense. She was a longtime member of Beechmont & Epworth United Methodist Church, Louisville, KY. She was involved in service to her community and was a friend to all. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Virginia Willett; and her father, Alvin Willett. Survivors include:?Two children, John Masler & his wife, Mary Ann of Georgia, Jackie Adcock & her husband, John of Vine Grove, KY; eight grandchildren, Ace Adcock, Nate Adcock, Allie Coleman, Justin Masler, Sara Masler, Caitlyn Masler, Elena Masler, Angelina Masler; nine great grandchildren, Lennon, J.W., Tate, Jonah, Elly, Karlie, Riley, Kyler, Lyla; two brothers, Vance Willett & his wife, Fern, Jimmy Willett & his wife, Dorothy; one nephew, David Willett & his wife, Heather; one niece, Shannon B. Wilkins & her husband, Jonathan; and a host of family & friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Masler will be held privately at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Burial will be at the Chestnut Oak Cemetery, Kuttawa, KY. Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com