1/1
Rebecca Masler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Masler

Louisville - Rebecca G. Masler, 83, of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Atria Assisted Living, Elizabethtown, KY with her children by her side.

She was a beloved mother, sister, and granny. Mrs. Masler worked & retired from Naval Ordinance and United Defense. She was a longtime member of Beechmont & Epworth United Methodist Church, Louisville, KY. She was involved in service to her community and was a friend to all. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Virginia Willett; and her father, Alvin Willett. Survivors include:?Two children, John Masler & his wife, Mary Ann of Georgia, Jackie Adcock & her husband, John of Vine Grove, KY; eight grandchildren, Ace Adcock, Nate Adcock, Allie Coleman, Justin Masler, Sara Masler, Caitlyn Masler, Elena Masler, Angelina Masler; nine great grandchildren, Lennon, J.W., Tate, Jonah, Elly, Karlie, Riley, Kyler, Lyla; two brothers, Vance Willett & his wife, Fern, Jimmy Willett & his wife, Dorothy; one nephew, David Willett & his wife, Heather; one niece, Shannon B. Wilkins & her husband, Jonathan; and a host of family & friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Masler will be held privately at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Burial will be at the Chestnut Oak Cemetery, Kuttawa, KY. Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved