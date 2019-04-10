|
|
Rebecca Pierce (Streepey) Hellams
New Albany, Indiana - Rebecca Pierce Hellams, 66, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born February 13, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to Robert E. and Helen S. Streepey. Becky was a retired teacher and social caseworker. She graduated from Northwestern University with her bachelors and masters degrees in advertising, minor in sociology, in 1975. She continued her education at Spalding University and Indiana University Southeast. She enjoyed teaching at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. Her ongoing love of children was demonstrated by her role as godmother, camp counselor, teacher, and mentor to neighborhood children. Becky's delightful photographs of her gardens and visiting fauna illustrated her love of nature.
Becky was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Pierce D. Hellams; and sister, Ellen Elizabeth Streepey.
Survivors include siblings, Robert S. Streepey and his wife, Kathy, Kathy S. Katz and her husband, Stuart; nephews, Jeremy "Tad" Streepey, Stoy Streepey, and niece, Sarah Katz; and great nephews and nieces, Stoy, Teague, Finley, and Hayley.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Carriage House of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Albany at 9:30 am Saturday, April 13, to honor Becky's memory. Her funeral service will follow in the church at 10:30 am.
Expressions of sympathy in Becky's memory should be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlan County, 1 Positive Place, Harlan, KY 40831.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019