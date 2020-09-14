Dr. Rebecca Shadowen M.D.



Bowling Green - Dr. Rebecca Dawn "Hunt" Shadowen M.D., age 62, died September 11, 2020 at the Medical Center Bowling Green after a four-month illness due to COVID-19.



She was born in Louisville, KY and raised in Bullitt County KY. She attended college at WKU. She went to University of Louisville School of Medicine. She did Internal Medicine training in Kansas City, MO at UNKC and specialized in Infectious Disease in Charleston, SC at UMSC.



She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Edwin Audley Hunt and Audrey June (Barrow) Hunt of Morgantown, KY and her brother Jeffrey Vaughn Hunt.



She moved to Bowling Green, KY in July 1989 where she worked as an Infectious Disease Specialist up until the time of her death. She worked with the Bowling Green-Warren County CORONAVIRUS work group. She enjoyed helping patients with their health problems and working with the doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospitals in Bowling Green and the surrounding counties in South Central Kentucky. She enjoyed helping teach medical students and residents of the Medical Center of Bowling Green and helping them with various research projects. She had been an active medical educator for her region, continuing in clinical publications, investigational new drugs, and holds teaching affiliations at three universities. She has been elected to fellowship in the Society of Hospital Epidemiologist of America and the American College of Physicians. In 2011 she was awarded "outstanding woman of achievement in health and science" by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission.



She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending. The family appreciates the prayers and support given on her behalf during these past four difficult months.



She is survived by her husband David and her two children Kathryn and Jesse Shadowen.



There will be a walk-through visitation from 4:00 to 9:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and a private funeral service for family will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 17 with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. The family request that all attendees wear mask and maintain social distancing to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either HOTEL INC. or the Dr. Rebecca Shadowen Research and Education Fund c/o Medical Center Health Foundation









