|
|
Rebecca Sue Carroll
Louisville - Rebecca Sue Carroll, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.
She was born to the late Dale and Martha (Halsey) Bachelder in Marion, OH on January 28, 1943.
Becky was a regular attendee at Victory Baptist Church in Bryson City, NC, and previously an active member of Southeast Christian Church. She received her master's degree with Rank 1 in education and started her teaching career in public schools, but quickly found her calling in the correctional system helping inmates obtain their GEDs. She rewrote the curriculum for GED attainment for the KY statewide correctional system.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brian Knisely and Jan Ledbetter (Larry); grandchildren, Katie Knisely, Caleb Knisely, Jake Fox, and Kelly Fox; and many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in passing by her husband of 8 years, Robert Carroll.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 PM at the Arch L. Heady and Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, with visitation from 11 until the time of the service. A private burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery in Ohio.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019