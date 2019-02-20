|
Rebecca Sue Ward
Shepherdsville - Rebecca Sue Ward, 57, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Becky was a 1983 graduate of the University of Louisville and received her Juris Doctorate Degree in 1986. While at U of L, she served as the co-editor of the Kentucky Law Examiner Magazine. She started her law practice in 1986, serving Louisville, Knob Creek, and Shepherdsville. She later became Bullitt County Judge in 1999, serving the citizens until her retirement on December 31, 2018.
Becky was very active in her community, serving as member and past president of the Mt. Washington Lioness Club, member of Bullitt County Rod and Gun Club, American Legion Post #157, Ladies Auxiliary and Riders Club, VFW Post #5710, past member of the Bullitt County Fair Board, and Valley Christian Church. Becky also incorporated CASA, Inc. of Bullitt County. She was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the District Judges Association.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul H. Ward; and grandparents, Gene and Ida Grinstead, Thomas and Minnie Brown, Sam Ward.
Becky is survived by her loving mother and best friend, Captola "Tooley" Ward;
Three children, Dionna Bickley (Joey), Toni Waller (Derek), and Joseph Klingbiel III; her children's father, Joseph Klingbiel, II; one brother, Roger Ward (Sandy); sisters, Debbie Rice (Wade) and Mandy Ward Rose (David); Four grandchildren, Clara, Mattie, Addison, and Joseph IV; along with nieces and nephew, Amanda Vermillion, Fred Rice (Jennifer), and Heather Rice; and her beloved puppy dog, Max.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, 111 N. Bardstown Road, Mt. Washington. At Becky's request, cremation was chosen.
Due to allergies, in lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions in her memory to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019