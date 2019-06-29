|
|
Rebecca (Roggenkamp) Vance
New Albany, IN - Rebecca (Roggenkamp) Vance passed away peacefully on Thursday June 27th at her residence in New Albany, Indiana. Becky was a talented seamstress and prided herself in her sewing skills and designing Derby Hats for many years. Becky spent her formative years growing up in the small Indiana town of Milltown Indiana, She was active in 4-H, various civic clubs and events and enjoyed sewing and setting up wedding parties with her Mother Kathleen. She graduated from Milltown High school class of 1967. After high school she attended Indiana University Southeast and Married the late Ronald Vance from Ramsey Indiana and had a son, Ramsey, named after the town. Rebecca divorced and worked various jobs before eventually settling down into the career she loved which was sewing, designing and creating fashions including beautiful Derby hats. She enjoyed spending time with her nephews Keaton, Liam and Nicholas. She enjoyed taking on special projects which included helping people prepare for special events be it a wedding, graduation or anniversary party. Her creative talents will be missed by many.
She is survived by her son Ramsey Vance of Milltown, Father EK Jr. (Duke) Roggenkamp, Brothers EK III (Edd) Roggenkamp. (Rheva). of Versailles, KY, Kelly Roggenkamp (Laura) of Georgetown, IN. Granddaughters Asia Hicks-Vance and Cheyanne Hicks of Milltown. Aunt Virgina Chase, Niece Kara Roggenkamp (Ephraim Zimmerman) of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Nephews EK IV (Eddie) Roggenkamp of Vienna Virginia, Keaton Roggenkamp ( Caitlyn) of Memphis Indiana, Liam Roggenkamp of Georgetown, IN and Nicholas Roggenkamp of Georgetown Indiana. As well as many cousins and extended friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her Mother Kathleen (Hilgeman) Roggenkamp, Sister Roslyn Roggenkamp, Grandparents EK Sr, Roggenkamp, Florence Roggenkamp, Mildred Yates Roggenkamp, Mabel Roggenkamp and Elmer and Minnie Hilgeman, Aunts Mildred Booth, Dorothy Parks, Melba Taylor, and Uncles Fred Hilgeman and Walter Roggenkamp.
Arrangements will be as follows. Viewing and visitation will be Monday July 1st at the Milltown Christian Church, 214 East Main Street NW Milltown, Indiana from 12p till 6p with Funeral service at 6p. No graveside service will be held. Cremation was chosen following Becky's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202, in memory of Rebecca J. Vance. Brown Funeral Home in Milltown, Indiana is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019