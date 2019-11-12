|
Regena Tabor Foster
Regena Tabor Foster passed away on November 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Doug Foster; her children, Bryan Foster and Anna Johnson; five grandchildren, Kyler, Bryson, Emma, Isaac, and Logan; her siblings, Arleen Curtis, Barbara Aguirre, Brenda Williams, Carla Bender, and Kendal Tabor; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rae and Raymond Tabor, and her brother Allen Tabor. She held a Masters degree in Microbiology from University of Arkansas, and worked as a teacher at KCTCS teaching Microbiology, and Anatomy & Physiology from 1996-2017. She worked to make the world a more beautiful place in her flower gardens, with hand crafts and flower arrangements, playing the piano, singing in the choir at the Jefferson United Methodist Church, and cooking delicious food for anyone with an appetite
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019