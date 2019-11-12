Resources
More Obituaries for Regena Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regena Tabor Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regena Tabor Foster Obituary
Regena Tabor Foster

Regena Tabor Foster passed away on November 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Doug Foster; her children, Bryan Foster and Anna Johnson; five grandchildren, Kyler, Bryson, Emma, Isaac, and Logan; her siblings, Arleen Curtis, Barbara Aguirre, Brenda Williams, Carla Bender, and Kendal Tabor; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rae and Raymond Tabor, and her brother Allen Tabor. She held a Masters degree in Microbiology from University of Arkansas, and worked as a teacher at KCTCS teaching Microbiology, and Anatomy & Physiology from 1996-2017. She worked to make the world a more beautiful place in her flower gardens, with hand crafts and flower arrangements, playing the piano, singing in the choir at the Jefferson United Methodist Church, and cooking delicious food for anyone with an appetite
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -